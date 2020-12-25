Morning Sweetwater County Weather: December 25, 2020

Advertisement



(December 25, 2020) — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Christmas Day – Sunny, with a high near 37. Wind chill values as low as zero. South southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 10. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Saturday – Isolated snow showers after 4 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 8 to 13 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow before 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. West wind 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. West wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 7. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the evening.

Monday – A 50 percent chance of snow, mainly after 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28. East wind 7 to 9 mph.

Monday Night – A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Tuesday – A 30 percent chance of snow before 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 23.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 3. Breezy.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 21.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Thursday – A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 27.