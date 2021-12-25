Morning Sweetwater County Weather: December 25, 2021

December 25, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Christmas Day – Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Tonight – A slight chance of snow before 3 am, then a chance of snow after 4 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Southwest wind around 11 mph becoming east southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly after 11 am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 27. Windy, with a west wind of 14 to 19 mph increasing to 26 to 31 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 47 mph. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. Wind chill values are expected as low as zero. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Monday – A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. Breezy, with a south southwest wind of 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Monday Night – A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9. Breezy, with a west southwest wind of 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday – A 20 percent chance of snow before 11 am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 17. Breezy, with a west wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around -3.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 15.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 1.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 21. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 26. Breezy.