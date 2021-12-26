Morning Sweetwater County Weather: December 26, 2021

December 26, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Snow likely, mainly before noon. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a temperature rising to near 28 by 11 am, then falling to around 20 during the remainder of the day. Wind chill values are as low as zero. Windy, with a west wind of 9 to 19 mph increasing to 23 to 33 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 14. Wind chill values are as low as zero. Windy, with a west wind of 20 to 25 mph becoming south at 11 to 16 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 31. Windy, with a south southwest wind of 14 to 19 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Monday Night – A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 3. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a south southwest wind of 13 to 16 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 16. Breezy, with a west wind of 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around -8. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 14. Southwest wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 1.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 22. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 9. Breezy.

Friday – A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26.

Friday Night – A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 1.

New Year’s Day – Mostly sunny, with a high near 15. Breezy.