Morning Sweetwater County Weather: December 27, 2020

(December 27, 2020) — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 11. Wind chill values as low as zero. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 7 mph after midnight.

Monday – A 30 percent chance of snow after 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27. Wind chill values as low as zero. East wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Monday Night – A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. East northeast wind 5 to 11 mph becoming west after midnight. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Tuesday – A 20 percent chance of snow before 11 am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 25. West wind around 9 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 1. West wind around 7 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 22. West wind 9 to 11 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 27.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9.

New Year’s Day – Mostly sunny, with a high near 27.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 11.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 30.