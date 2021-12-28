Morning Sweetwater County Weather: December 28, 2021

December 28, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 15. Wind chill values as low as -10. Breezy, with a west wind of 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 2. Wind chill values as low as -10. West wind 7 to 10 mph.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 19. Wind chill values as low as -10. Southwest wind 8 to 11 mph.

Wednesday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow after 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 26. Breezy, with a west southwest wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Thursday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow after 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Friday – A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26. Breezy, with a west wind of 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around -5.

New Year’s Day – Mostly sunny, with a high near 15. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around -2. Breezy.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 22.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around -3.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 24.