Morning Sweetwater County Weather; December 3, 2020

(December 3, 2020) — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
Today – Sunny, with a high near 32. Wind chill values as low as -10. West southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.
Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 9. Wind chill values as low as zero. West southwest wind around 9 mph.
Friday – Sunny, with a high near 39. Wind chill values as low as -5. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 11. South southwest wind around 6 mph becoming east after midnight.
Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 40. East northeast wind around 6 mph.
Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 11. Southeast wind around 7 mph becoming south southwest in the evening.
Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 41. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 12.
Monday – Sunny, with a high near 41.
Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 17.
Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.
Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 19.
Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.