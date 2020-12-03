Morning Sweetwater County Weather; December 3, 2020

(December 3, 2020) — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 32. Wind chill values as low as -10. West southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 9. Wind chill values as low as zero. West southwest wind around 9 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 39. Wind chill values as low as -5. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 11. South southwest wind around 6 mph becoming east after midnight.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 40. East northeast wind around 6 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 11. Southeast wind around 7 mph becoming south southwest in the evening.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 41. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 12.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 41.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 17.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.