Morning Sweetwater County Weather: December 3, 2021

December 3, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
Today – Sunny, with a high near 53. Southwest wind around 9 mph.
Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 26. Southwest wind around 10 mph.
Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 55. Windy, with a west wind of 13 to 18 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.
Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a west wind of 20 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.
Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 40. Windy, with a west wind of 25 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph.
Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Breezy, with a west southwest wind of 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Monday – A 30 percent chance of snow showers after 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Breezy, with a west wind of 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Monday Night – A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.
Tuesday – A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 11 am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 33.
Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 17.
Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy.
Wednesday Night – A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Breezy.
Thursday – A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Breezy.