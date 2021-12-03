Morning Sweetwater County Weather: December 3, 2021

December 3, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 53. Southwest wind around 9 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 26. Southwest wind around 10 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 55. Windy, with a west wind of 13 to 18 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a west wind of 20 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 40. Windy, with a west wind of 25 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Breezy, with a west southwest wind of 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Monday – A 30 percent chance of snow showers after 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Breezy, with a west wind of 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Monday Night – A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Tuesday – A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 11 am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 33.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Breezy.

Thursday – A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Breezy.