Morning Sweetwater County Weather: December 30, 2020

(December 30, 2020) — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. Wind chill values as low as -10. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. Southwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 32. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 6. West wind 3 to 6 mph.
New Year’s Day – Sunny, with a high near 26. West wind around 6 mph.
Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 6. West southwest wind around 7 mph.
Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. West southwest wind 9 to 13 mph.
Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 12.
Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.
Sunday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow before 11 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 14.
Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 31.
Monday Night – A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12.
Tuesday – A slight chance of snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 32.