Morning Sweetwater County Weather: December 30, 2020

(December 30, 2020) — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. Wind chill values as low as -10. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. Southwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 32. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 6. West wind 3 to 6 mph.

New Year’s Day – Sunny, with a high near 26. West wind around 6 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 6. West southwest wind around 7 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. West southwest wind 9 to 13 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 12.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.

Sunday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow before 11 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 31.

Monday Night – A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Tuesday – A slight chance of snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 32.