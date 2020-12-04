Morning Sweetwater County Weather: December 4, 2020

(December 4, 2020) — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 35. Wind chill values as low as -5. South wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 10. Calm wind becoming northeast around 6 mph in the evening.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 37. Wind chill values as low as zero. Northeast wind around 6 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 12. South southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 40. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 12. West southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 40. West wind 6 to 8 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 12.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 43.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 16.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 43.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 36.