Morning Sweetwater County Weather: December 5, 2020

(December 5, 2020) — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 36. Wind chill values as low as zero. Light and variable wind.

Tonight – Clear, with a low around 12. South southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 41. West southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 13. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 38. West wind 3 to 6 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 14. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 40. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 17.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Friday – A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 30.