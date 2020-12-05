Morning Sweetwater County Weather: December 5, 2020

(December 5, 2020) — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
Today – Sunny, with a high near 36. Wind chill values as low as zero. Light and variable wind.
Tonight – Clear, with a low around 12. South southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.
Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 41. West southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.
Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 13. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.
Monday – Sunny, with a high near 38. West wind 3 to 6 mph.
Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 14. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.
Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 40. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.
Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 17.
Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.
Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 18.
Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.
Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.
Friday – A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 30.