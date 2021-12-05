Morning Sweetwater County Weather: December 5, 2021

December 5, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. Very windy, with a west wind of 26 to 36 mph, with gusts as high as 55 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. Blustery, with a west wind of 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Monday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a west wind of 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Monday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow before 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Breezy, with a west wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy, with a west wind of 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Breezy, with a west wind of 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a west wind of 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Wednesday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow after 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Breezy.

Thursday – A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37.

Thursday Night – Snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday – A chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 27. Blustery.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 5.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 29. Breezy.