Morning Sweetwater County Weather: December 6, 2020

(December 6, 2020) — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 41. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light south in the afternoon.

Sponsor

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 9. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 40. West southwest wind around 7 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 10. West southwest wind around 6 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 42. West southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Advertisement

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 13. West southwest wind around 7 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Thursday – A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 35.

Advertisement

Thursday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Friday – A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 27.

Friday Night – A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 29.