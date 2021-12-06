Morning Sweetwater County Weather: December 6, 2021

December 6, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after 4 pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 39. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight – A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Breezy, with a west southwest wind of 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy, with a west wind of 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 22. West southwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy, with a west southwest wind of 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Thursday – Snow likely, mainly after 11 am. Cloudy, with a high near 36. Southwest wind around 9 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night – Snow likely, mainly before 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday – A 20 percent chance of snow before 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 24. Breezy.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 7.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 28. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 36.