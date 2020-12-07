Morning Sweetwater County Weather: December 7, 2020

(December 7, 2020) — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 41. Wind chill values as low as zero. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Tonight – Clear, with a low around 11. South southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 45. West southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 12. Southwest wind around 7 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Southwest wind around 7 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 34. West wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Friday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28. Blustery.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 27. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 34. Breezy