Morning Sweetwater County Weather: December 7, 2021

December 7, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy, with a south southwest wind of 13 to 21 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 25. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. Southwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Wednesday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow after 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Thursday – Snow likely, mainly after 11 am. Cloudy, with a high near 35. West wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches is possible.

Thursday Night – A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. Breezy, with a west wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Friday – A 20 percent chance of snow before 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 25. Blustery, with a west wind of 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.