Morning Sweetwater County Weather: December 8, 2021

December 8, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Increasing clouds, with a high near 47. West southwest wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight – A 50 percent chance of snow, mainly after 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. West southwest wind around 11 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.

Thursday – Snow. High near 33. West northwest wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches is possible.

Thursday Night – Snow likely, mainly before 11 pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 10. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west wind of 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 25. Breezy, with a west wind of 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 9. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. Breezy, with a west southwest wind of 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 36.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Tuesday – A chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy.