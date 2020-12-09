Morning Sweetwater County Weather: December 9, 2020

(December 9, 2020) — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Partly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 46.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy. Lows 14 to 19.

Thursday – Breezy, cloudy. Highs 33 to 37. East winds 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night – Cloudy. Lows 13 to 17. East winds around 15 mph in the evening.

Friday – Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs 27 to 31. Chance of snow 30 percent.

Friday Night – Cloudy with isolated snow showers. Lows 10 to 14. Chance of snow 20 percent

Saturday – Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs near 30.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy. Lows 6 to 11.

Sunday – Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid-30s.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. Lows 11 to 16. Chance of snow 30 percent.

Monday – Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs near 30. Chance of snow 30 percent.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 7 to 12.

Tuesday – Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.