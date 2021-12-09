Morning Sweetwater County Weather: December 9, 2021

December 9, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from now until 5 a.m. Friday, December 19, 2021

Today – Snow. High near 33. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches is possible.

Tonight – Snow likely, mainly before 8 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. Wind chill values are as low as zero. Breezy, with a west wind of 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of around an inch is possible.

Sponsor

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 25. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west wind of 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 7. Breezy, with a west southwest wind of 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 27. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 10. South southwest wind 9 to 11 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 36.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 39.

Sponsor

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Tuesday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Breezy.

Wednesday – A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy.