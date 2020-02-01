Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Feb. 1, 2020

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 1, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 21. South wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east after midnight.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. South southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.

Sunday Night – Snow, mainly after 1 am. Patchy blowing snow after 3am. Low around 11. Blustery, with a south wind 6 to 15 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Monday – Snow. Patchy blowing snow. High near 18. Windy, with a northeast wind 17 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 43 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.

Monday Night – A 50 percent chance of snow. Areas of blowing snow. Cloudy, with a low around 4. Windy, with a northeast wind 20 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 46 mph.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 16. Blustery, with a northeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around -3.

Wednesday – Patchy blowing snow after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 23. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Patchy blowing snow before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. Breezy.

Thursday – Patchy blowing snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Windy.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Breezy.

Friday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Windy.