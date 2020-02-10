Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Feb. 10, 2020, Monday

Today – A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 1 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 25. Wind chill values as low as -5. West wind 8 to 14 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 1. Wind chill values as low as -5. East northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 22. Wind chill values as low as -5. West southwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 7. Wind chill values as low as -5. West wind 8 to 10 mph.

Advertisement

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 27. West wind 7 to 9 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 5. West wind 5 to 7 mph.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 27. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 7.

Advertisement

Friday – A 20 percent chance of snow after 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 32.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 26.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Sunday – A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. Breezy.