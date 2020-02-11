Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Feb. 11, 2020, Tuesday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 10 , 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast for the U.S. Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Sponsor

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 22. Wind chill values as low as -10. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 8. Wind chill values as low as -10. West southwest wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 26. Wind chill values as low as -5. West wind 9 to 13 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 6. West wind 7 to 9 mph.

Advertisement

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 10. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Friday – A 20 percent chance of snow after 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 31.

Friday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Advertisement

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 29. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Sunday – A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Breezy.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. Breezy.

Washington’s Birthday – Partly sunny, with a high near 29. Breezy.