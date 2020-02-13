Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Feb. 13, 2020, Thursday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 13 , 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast for the U.S. Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 11. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 34. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 12. West wind 7 to 11 mph.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Saturday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. West southwest wind 8 to 13 mph.

Sunday – A 50 percent chance of snow. Cloudy, with a high near 39. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Sunday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. Breezy.

Washington’s Birthday – A 30 percent chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 25.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 4.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 21.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 2.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 22.