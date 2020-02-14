Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Feb. 14, 2020, Friday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 14 , 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast for the U.S. Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 10. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Saturday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow after 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday – A chance of rain and snow before 3 pm, then a chance of rain between 3pm and 4 pm, then a chance of rain and snow after 4 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Windy, with a west southwest wind 14 to 19 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Sunday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Washington’s Birthday – A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 28. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 4.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 21.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 1.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 24.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 4.