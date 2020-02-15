Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Feb. 15, 2020, Saturday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 15, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast for the U.S. Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Tonight – A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after 4 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Sunday – Rain and snow likely before 1 pm, then rain likely between 1 pm and 2 pm, then rain and snow likely after 2 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Windy, with a west wind 16 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Sunday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Washington’s Birthday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 26. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 1. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 21. West wind 7 to 11 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around -1.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 19.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around -2.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 23.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 4.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 29.