Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Feb. 16, 2020, Sunday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 16, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast for the U.S. Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – A chance of snow before 11 am, then a chance of rain and snow between 11am and 4 pm, then a chance of rain after 4 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight – A chance of rain before 7 pm, then a chance of rain and snow between 7 pm and 9 pm, then a chance of snow after 9 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Washington’s Birthday – A 20 percent chance of snow before 11 am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 28. Wind chill values as low as zero. West wind 10 to 14 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 1. West wind 3 to 7 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 22. West wind 6 to 13 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 0. West wind 3 to 7 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 20.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around -3.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 22.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 2.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 30.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.