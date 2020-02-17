Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Feb. 17, 2020, Monday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 17, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast for the U.S. Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 27. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 1. Wind chill values as low as -10. West wind 5 to 9 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 21. Wind chill values as low as -10. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 1. Wind chill values as low as -5. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 19. Light north northeast wind becoming northeast 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around -2. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 21. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 0.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 27.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 33.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy.