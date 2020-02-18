Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Feb. 18, 2020, Tuesday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 18, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast for the U.S. Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Sponsor

Today – Sunny, with a high near 22. Wind chill values as low as -10. West wind 5 to 9 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around -2. Wind chill values as low as -10. Light southwest wind.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 20. Wind chill values as low as -10. Light north wind becoming northeast 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around -5. Wind chill values as low as -15. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Advertisement

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 20. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 1. South southeast wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. Light southwest wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Advertisement

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 33.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy.

Sunday Night – A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. Breezy.

Monday – A chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 29. Blustery.