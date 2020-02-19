Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Feb. 19, 2020, Wednesday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 19, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast for the U.S. Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Sponsor

Today – Sunny, with a high near 19. Wind chill values as low as -15. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around -8. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 20. Wind chill values as low as -15. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around -2. Wind chill values as low as -10. South southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Advertisement

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 29. Southwest wind 5 to 11 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 9. West wind 5 to 8 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. West wind 5 to 13 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Advertisement

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy.

Sunday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow after 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Monday – A chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Breezy.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10. Breezy.

Tuesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25. Blustery.