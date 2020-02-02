Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Feb. 2, 2020, Sunday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 2, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. South wind 6 to 13 mph.

Tonight – Snow likely, mainly after 4 am. Patchy blowing snow after 3 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. Blustery, with a south wind 8 to 13 mph becoming northeast 16 to 21 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Monday – Snow. Patchy blowing snow. High near 18. Wind chill values as low as -5. Windy, with a north northeast wind 24 to 32 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.

Monday Night – A 40 percent chance of snow. Areas of blowing snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 0. Wind chill values as low as -20. Windy, with a northeast wind 17 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 15. Blustery, with a northeast wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around -4. West wind 7 to 11 mph.

Wednesday – Patchy blowing snow after 10 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 20. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow after 11 pm. Cloudy, with a low around 14. Breezy.

Thursday – Patchy blowing snow between 11 am and 1 pm. Cloudy, with a high near 38. Breezy.

Thursday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow after 11 pm. Cloudy, with a low around 24. Breezy.

Friday – A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Breezy.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 19. Breezy.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.