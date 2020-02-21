Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Feb. 21, 2020, Friday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 21, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast for the U.S. Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Sponsor

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 29. Wind chill values as low as -10. West wind 5 to 8 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 6. Wind chill values as low as zero. West southwest wind around 7 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 34. Wind chill values as low as -5. West southwest wind around 6 mph becoming north in the morning.

Saturday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow after 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph after midnight.

Advertisement

Sunday – A 20 percent chance of snow before 11 am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. West wind 6 to 11 mph.

Sunday Night – A slight chance of freezing rain after 5 am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 10%.

Monday – A 30 percent chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy.

Monday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. Blustery.

Advertisement

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 28.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 5.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 17.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 37.