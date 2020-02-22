Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Feb. 22, 2020, Saturday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 22, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast for the U.S. Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Sponsor

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. Wind chill values as low as -5. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10. Light northwest wind.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. West northwest wind 5 to 13 mph.

Sunday Night – Increasing clouds, with a low around 17. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Advertisement

Monday – A 20 percent chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 31. Windy, with a west wind 18 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Monday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow after 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 25. West northwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 3.

Advertisement

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 11. Breezy.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 10.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 36.