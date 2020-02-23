Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Feb. 23, 2020, Sunday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 23, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast for the U.S. Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 34. Wind chill values as low as -5. West wind 5 to 11 mph.

Tonight – A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 14. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 18 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Monday – A 20 percent chance of snow after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 29. Wind chill values as low as -5. Windy, with a west wind 23 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 23. West northwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 0. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 12. Breezy.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 10. Breezy.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 38.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 14.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 37.