Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Feb. 25, 2020, Tuesday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 25, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast for the U.S. Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Sponsor

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 24. Wind chill values as low as -5. West wind 7 to 10 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 3. Wind chill values as low as -15. West southwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. Wind chill values as low as -15. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 14. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Advertisement

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 13. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 37. West southwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 15.

Advertisement

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Sunday – A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39.

Sunday Night – A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 35.