Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Feb. 26, 2020, Wednesday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 26, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast for the U.S. Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. Wind chill values as low as -15. Windy, with a west wind 14 to 19 mph increasing to 23 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 13. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 14. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 39. West southwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 13. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. Light south southwest wind becoming west southwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Sunday – A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39.

Sunday Night – A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 30.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 15. Breezy.

Tuesday – A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 34. Breezy.