Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Feb. 27, 2020, Thursday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 27, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast for the U.S. Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 37. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 14. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 40. West southwest wind 6 to 13 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 15. South southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow after 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. South wind 5 to 8 mph.

Sunday – Snow. High near 33. Breezy, with a northeast wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday Night – A 50 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8. Blustery.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 28. Breezy.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 14. Breezy.

Tuesday – A chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 34. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. Breezy.

Wednesday – A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 27. Blustery.