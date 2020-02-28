Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Feb. 28, 2020, Friday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 28, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast for the U.S. Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 38. Wind chill values as low as zero. West southwest wind 9 to 13 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 16. South southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. Southwest wind 5 to 11 mph.

Saturday Night – A 50 percent chance of snow after 11pm. Increasing clouds, with a low around 20. South southwest wind 5 to 7 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Sunday – Snow. High near 31. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming northeast 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Sunday Night – Snow likely before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7. Blustery, with a northeast wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. Breezy, with a northwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 11. Breezy.

Tuesday – A 30 percent chance of snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 34. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. Windy.

Wednesday – A slight chance of snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 16. Breezy.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy.