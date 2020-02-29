Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Feb. 29, 2020, Saturday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 29, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast for the U.S. Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. West southwest wind 5 to 13 mph.

Tonight – Snow likely, mainly after 3 am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 21. South southwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Sunday – Snow. Patchy blowing snow after 1 pm. High near 32. Breezy, with a northeast wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Sunday Night – Snow likely, mainly before 1 am. Patchy blowing snow before 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 4. Wind chill values as low as -10. Blustery, with a northeast wind 16 to 21 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Monday – Patchy blowing snow after 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 12. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. Breezy.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 18. Breezy.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 39.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Friday –Sunny, with a high near 46.