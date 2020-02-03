Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Feb. 3, 2020, Monday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 3, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Snow, mainly before 3 pm. High near 17. Wind chill values as low as -5. Windy, with a northeast wind 25 to 34 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Tonight – A 50 percent chance of snow, mainly before midnight. Patchy blowing snow before 2 am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 2. Wind chill values as low as -15. Blustery, with a northeast wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 17. Wind chill values as low as -15. North northeast wind 8 to 14 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around -6. West wind 6 to 9 mph.

Wednesday – Patchy blowing snow after 1 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 20. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Thursday – Patchy blowing snow between 9 am and 1 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Breezy.

Thursday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow after 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Breezy.

Friday – A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Breezy.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. Breezy.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy.

Saturday Night – A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Sunday – A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28.