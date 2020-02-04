Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Feb. 4, 2020, Tuesday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 3, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 15. Wind chill values as low as -20. Blustery, with a north northeast wind 8 to 16 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around -7. Wind chill values as low as -30. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 16 mph.

Wednesday – Patchy blowing snow between 1 pm and 2 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 20. Wind chill values as low as -30. Windy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph increasing to 24 to 29 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 43 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Thursday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Windy, with a west wind 14 to 19 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Thursday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow after 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Friday – A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Windy.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Breezy.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy.

Saturday Night – A slight chance of snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Sunday – A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 26.