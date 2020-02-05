Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Feb. 5, 2020, Wednesday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 5 , 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast for the U.S. Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – A 10 percent chance of snow after 5 pm. Patchy blowing snow after 7 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 18. Wind chill values as low as -25. Windy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph increasing to 24 to 29 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Tonight – A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 3 am. Patchy blowing snow before 8 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. Wind chill values as low as -10. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Thursday – A 20 percent chance of snow after 8 am. Patchy blowing snow before 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Wind chill values as low as -10. Windy, with a west wind 25 to 33 mph, with gusts as high as 49 mph.

Thursday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow after 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Very windy, with a west wind 30 to 37 mph, with gusts as high as 48 mph.

Friday – A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Very windy, with a west wind 18 to 23 mph increasing to 32 to 37 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy, with a southwest wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Night – 20 percent chance of snow after 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Sunday – A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 21. Blustery.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 3.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 21.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 4.

Tuesday – A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 23.