Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Feb. 6, 2020, Thursday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 6 , 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast for the U.S. Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – A 30 percent chance of snow. Patchy blowing snow before 9 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Wind chill values as low as -10. Windy, with a west wind 25 to 34 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph.

Tonight – A 40 percent chance of snow. Patchy blowing snow after 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Very windy, with a west wind 28 to 37 mph, with gusts as high as 55 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday – A 40 percent chance of snow before 4 pm. Patchy blowing snow before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Very windy, with a west wind 31 to 40 mph, with gusts as high as 60 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Windy, with a west southwest wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Saturday – A 20 percent chance of snow after 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 35. Windy, with a west southwest wind 22 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 43 mph.

Saturday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow after 11 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 9. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Sunday – A 20 percent chance of snow before 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 19.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 1.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 21.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 3.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 24.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7.

Wednesday – A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 19. Blustery.