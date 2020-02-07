Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Feb. 7, 2020, Friday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 7 , 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast for the U.S. Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 7 am. Patchy blowing snow before 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Very windy, with a west wind 31 to 40 mph, with gusts as high as 60 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Windy, with a west southwest wind 23 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Saturday – A slight chance of rain and snow between 2 pm and 3 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy, with a southwest wind 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow after 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 16 mph becoming north northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 20. Northeast wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around -1. West wind 3 to 6 mph.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 15.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 1.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 25.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Wednesday – A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 22.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 19.