Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Feb. 8, 2020, Saturday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 8 , 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast for the U.S. Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Tonight – A slight chance of snow between midnight and 1 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 23. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 7 to 17 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around -3. Light and variable wind becoming west around 6 mph after midnight.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 19. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around -1. West wind 3 to 5 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 21. West wind 6 to 11 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Wednesday – A 20 percent chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 26.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 28.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Friday – A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 30.