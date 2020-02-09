Morning Sweetwater County Weather: Feb. 9, 2020, Sunday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 9 , 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast for the U.S. Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 23. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 3. Wind chill values as low as -5. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Monday – A slight chance of snow between noon and 3 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 23. Wind chill values as low as -5. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around -4. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 21. West wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 7. West wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 24.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 4.

Thursday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 23.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Friday – A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 28.