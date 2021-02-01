Morning Sweetwater County Weather: February 1, 2021

Advertisement

February 1, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 35. Wind chill values as low as -5. South southeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 15. South southwest wind around 7 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. East southeast wind around 8 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 14. South wind around 6 mph.

Wednesday – A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.

Wednesday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 12. West wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 28. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 16. Breezy.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 31. Breezy.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 14. Breezy.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 16. Breezy.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy.