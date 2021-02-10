Morning Sweetwater County Weather: February 10, 2021

Advertisement

February 10, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 24. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a west wind of 15 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Thursday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow after 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Southwest wind 9 to 13 mph.

Friday – A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.

Friday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8. Breezy, with a west wind of 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Saturday – A 30 percent chance of snow showers after 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Northwest wind 11 to 13 mph becoming east northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Saturday Night – A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 1.

Sunday – A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 14.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around -1.

Monday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. Breezy.

Monday Night – A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. Breezy.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 34. Breezy.