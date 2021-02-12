Morning Sweetwater County Weather: February 12, 2021

Advertisement

February 12, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Sponsor

Today – Snow showers likely, mainly before 3 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a west wind of 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Tonight – Isolated snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Breezy, with a west wind of 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday – Snow showers, mainly after 8 am. High near 30. Blustery, with a north wind 8 to 16 mph becoming southeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Saturday Night – Scattered snow showers, mainly before 11 pm. Patchy blowing snow before 9 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -5. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Advertisement

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 11. East northeast wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Sunday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow after 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -1. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable.

Monday – A 20 percent chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 27.

Monday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow before 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Advertisement

Tuesday – A 20 percent chance of snow before 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10. Breezy.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 30.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 6.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 31.