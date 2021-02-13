Morning Sweetwater County Weather: February 13, 2021

Advertisement

February 13, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Sponsor

Today – Snow showers, mainly after 8 am. Patchy blowing snow after 4 pm. High near 20. Wind chill values as low as -5. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Tonight – Snow showers likely, mainly before 8 pm. Areas of blowing snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -9. Wind chill values as low as -30. Blustery, with an east northeast wind of 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Sunday – Mostly sunny and cold, with a high near 9. Wind chill values as low as -30. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 6 to 16 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around -2. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Advertisement

Monday – A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.

Monday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 31. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 12. Breezy.

Advertisement

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 27.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 4.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 28.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 13. Breezy.

Friday – A slight chance of snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.