Morning Sweetwater County Weather: February 14, 2021

February 14, 2021 — Here is your Sweetwater County seven-day forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Partly sunny and cold, with a high near 8. Wind chill values as low as -30. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 11 to 16 mph becoming west northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around -3. Wind chill values as low as -20. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Monday – Scattered snow showers after 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27. Wind chill values as low as -10. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Monday Night – Scattered snow showers, mainly before 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. Breezy, with a west wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. Breezy, with a west wind of 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 12. West wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 28.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 4.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 28. Breezy.

Thursday Night – A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. Breezy.

Friday – A chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 35.

Friday Night – A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Breezy.

Saturday – A chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 34. Breezy.