Morning Sweetwater County Weather: February 15, 2021

Advertisement

February 15, 2021 — Here is your seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Sponsor

Today – Scattered snow showers, mainly after 1 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27. Wind chill values as low as -5. South southwest wind 6 to 13 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight – Scattered snow showers, mainly before 8 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. Breezy, with a west southwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 30. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 13. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Advertisement

Wednesday – A 20 percent chance of snow before 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 27. West northwest wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 3. West wind 7 to 10 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 25. West wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Thursday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow after 11 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 9. Breezy.

Advertisement

Friday – A 20 percent chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 35.

Friday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after 11 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 15. Breezy.

Saturday – A chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 32.

Saturday Night – A slight chance of snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around 11. Breezy.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. Breezy.